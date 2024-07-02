Special trash cans installed around Waikiki

The new trash receptacles being installed in Waikiki were donated by JTB Hawaii Inc. in conjunction with the Waikiki Business Improvement District. Enzo Nguyen was the first to try out the new trash cans.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, far right, unveiled specialty trash cans Monday that will be installed along Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki. The artwork, designed by printing company JPG Hawaii, is Hawaii-inspired with green, decorated with leaves; dark blue, decorated with waves; and turquoise, decorated with turtles.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, along with representatives from the state Department of Parks and Recreation, the Waikiki Business Improvement District and JTB Hawaii Inc., gathered Monday by the Duke Kahanamoku statue to unveil the first three of 26 specialty trash cans set to be installed around Waikiki.

Beginning today and continuing until July 12, the trash cans will be placed throughout Kuhio Beach Park — starting from the Honolulu Police Department substation by the Duke Kahanamoku statue and extending out to Waikiki Wall adjacent to Kapahulu Avenue.

The specialty trash cans are a gift from JTB Hawaii, facilitated through the Waikiki Business Improvement District and approved in February by the Honolulu City Council.

JTB donated $100,000 for a total of 30 trash cans, which included purchase of the cans and the art designs decorating them. Among the 30 specialty trash cans, 26 will be dispersed around Waikiki, while the remaining four will be kept as spares in case any of them need replacement.

“Over the years, millions of customers have enjoyed memorable experiences in Hawaii, with Waikiki being the focal point of all places,” JTB President and CEO Tetsuya Kubo said in a statement. “It makes perfect sense for us to show our gratitude by contributing back to the Waikiki community as a part of our 60th year celebration.”

JTB’s donation acknowledges the community in celebration of the company’s 60 years in Hawaii. The installation of all 26 cans is expected to be completed in time for JTB’s annual community serv­ice effort, the “JTB Brighter Earth Project,” which will involve cleanup efforts at Kuhio Beach Park and Kapiolani Park on July 13.

Kubo hopes the new bins will prevent litter on the beach and in the ocean and protect against people reaching into the bins, promoting community cleanliness, safety and environmental sustainability.

Trevor Abarzua, WBID president and executive, noted that while the trash cans were purchased from a company based in Boston, all of them are manufactured in Hawaii.

The new bins have island-inspired artwork designed by printing company JPG Hawaii: green, decorated with leaves; dark blue, decorated with waves; and turquoise, decorated with turtles. Each of them will be placed based on the colors of the surroundings, according to JPG Hawaii.

“I never thought I’d say that about a trash can, but this is definitely aesthetically pleasing,” Blangiardi said.

Each bin has a sign that says, “E malama kakou i ke kaiapuni o Hawaii,” meaning “Let’s take care of our environment in Hawaii,” and “Mahalo for helping to keep Waikiki clean.”

The bins will be securely bolted to the ground and will feature foot pedals that open the lids — eliminating the need for people to touch the handles.

“This is just one more effort in which we’re trying to extend ourselves to make Waikiki as ideal a place that could possibly be for everyone — for our residents who come down here, certainly for our visitors that come throughout the year and all the businesses that are here,” Blangiardi said.

Blangiardi said that during his time as mayor, he has received various complaints about overflowing trash cans that look “unsightly.”

Current trash cans along the beaches are green, lidless round containers frequently vandalized with graffiti or broken.

During busy days at beaches along Waikiki, Abarzua said that trash often overflows, potentially ending up in the ocean. The new cans aim to mitigate this environmental hazard and are also part of the Safe and Sound Waikiki initiative, addressing community concerns about rising crime and homelessness in the area.

“They look run down, then it attracts a certain type of behavior,” Abarzua said. “We wanted to be part of that solution and work with DPR to get brand-new trash cans and ones that would have a top over it to not have trash go into the ocean.”

While the new cans are designed to handle all types of waste, including landfill, and do not feature separate recycling compartments, Abarzua mentioned the potential for DPR to develop a recycling policy for the waste collected in them.

Blangiardi told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that depending on the effectiveness of the specialty trash cans in Waikiki, he would consider installing more of them around the city to improve public cleanliness.