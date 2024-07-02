Special trash cans installed around Waikiki
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mayor Rick Blangiardi, far right, unveiled specialty trash cans Monday that will be installed along Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki. The artwork, designed by printing company JPG Hawaii, is Hawaii-inspired with green, decorated with leaves; dark blue, decorated with waves; and turquoise, decorated with turtles.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The new trash receptacles being installed in Waikiki were donated by JTB Hawaii Inc. in conjunction with the Waikiki Business Improvement District. Enzo Nguyen was the first to try out the new trash cans.