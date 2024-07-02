Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Report: Former Hawaii LB Jahlani Tavai signing 3-year extension with Patriots

USA TODAY New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai reacts after a play against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12.
The New England Patriots are in agreement with linebacker Jahlani Tavai on a three-year contract extension, ESPN reported today.

The deal has a base value of $15 million and is worth up to $21 million with incentives, per the report.

Tavai, 27, finished second on the Patriots with 110 tackles in 17 games (16 starts) last season.

Tavai has recorded 309 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions in 78 games (44 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Patriots.

The Lions drafted Tavai with a second-round pick in 2019 out of Hawaii.

