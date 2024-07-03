Coastal flooding on Big Island expected through Friday

The National Weather Service today warned of minor coastal flooding that is expected to occur during peak high tides on Hawaii island this week.

The alert, effective through Friday aftrnoon, covers Kona, Kohala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East and Big Island North.

“Peak high tides associated with the new moon combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas,” said NWS in the statement. “Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the afternoon hours.”

Impacts include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

The public should avoid driving through flooded roadways; move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground; monitor water vessels to ensure mooring lines do not get too tight; and secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.