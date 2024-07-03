Department of Law Enforcement releases new app to report illegal fireworks

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Department of Law Enforcement announced today a new app that allows the public to report the use of illegal fireworks, along with two other methods of reporting to the Illegal Fireworks Task Force.

All reports will remain anonymous, unless the reporting person wishes to provide their identity and contact information, the DLE said in a news release.

The DLE’s new Safer Watch app can be downloaded on to any smart phone by going to the website GetSaferWatch.com.

Tipsters can provide information, videos and photographs of illegal fireworks being used and the people using them on the app.

Another way to make a report is by calling the DLE’s anonymous tip line at 808-517-2182.

Callers should leave a detailed message including the address or location involved, the types of illegal fireworks being used and descriptions and names of individuals using the fireworks.

And a third way is to go to the DLE website at law.hawaii.gov and fill out the information fields with as much information as possible.

DLE staff will collect the data from the public, analyze the information and investigate any leads.