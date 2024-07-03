‘Niche’ industries could help diversify economy, study finds
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017
A study by the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization finds businesses related to tourism such as water-based industries could help diversify the economy. Above, Josh Brock, left, Giovani Maneclang and Michael Morikawa harvest prawns at Romy’s Kahuku Prawns and Shrimp Inc. in Kahuku. Further diversifying Hawaii agricultural crops seem unlikely to challenge tourism’s dominance, according to a contributor to the UHERO study. Kalo, or taro, is harvested in Kaneohe.
JAMM AQUINO / 2022
Fourteen-year-old Kupa’a Paikuli-Stride holds a harvested kalo on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Kaneohe.