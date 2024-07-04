Honolulu police seek driver in Waianae hit-and-run crash

Honolulu police said they are looking for the driver of a car that hit a 51-year-old man riding a moped on Farrington Highway in Waianae early this morning.

According to a Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division report, at 3:33 a.m., the moped rider was traveling east on Farrington Highway “when an unidentified motorist attempted to overtake the 51-year-old male moped rider and struck him.”

The motorist continued “traveling eastbound on Farrington Highway without stopping to render aid or provide information,” according to police.

The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown onto the roadway. He was taken by city Emergency Medical Services paramedics to a hospital in serious condition.

“At this time speed, appears to be a contributing factor in this collision. It is unknown if either drugs or alcohol were contributing factors,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.