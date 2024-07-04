Editorial: On July 4th, reflect on core U.S. values, choices

The Fourth of July brings communities together in what always is a celebration of America and its institutions of democracy. Typically, it’s a carefree occasion, time to set differences and concerns to one side for fireworks and family. In Hawaii, the beach is a perfect setting.

This year, as if right on cue for the holiday, current events surely have pushed reasons for serious thought about those institutions to the forefront. Most recently, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that has redefined the powers of the presidency, according a large degree of immunity both to the plaintiff, former President Donald Trump, and to every president from here onward.

It’s happening in a turbulent context for the court, which has taken some blows to its reputation. A series of controversial rulings, questionable ethics and charges of overt political bias have weakened the public trust in the nation’s high court.

Additionally, the institution of the presidency has been shaken in its more performative aspect. On Thursday President Joe Biden gave wobbly, sometimes incoherent and even flat wrong answers in the first debate in his rematch with Trump, who himself made some trademarked, cantankerous assertions, many of them identifiable on the spot as lies.

It was not an encouraging showing from either elder candidate, but especially put the concerns over the 81-year-old incumbent front and center, with some pressing for a replacement at the top of the Democratic Party ticket.

Even more broadly, that episode revived an ongoing public discussion about limitations of age in the nation’s chief executive, whoever he or she may be.

Biden’s current term of office has been productive, chalking up numerous advances favored by his party — and favorable for Hawaii, such as funding alignment for resilient infrastructure and cleaner energy, and hefty support for Maui wildfire recovery.

But it also has been a time of disruption, starting with the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. Trump, after pursuing myriad, failed court appeals of his election loss, departed from a tradition of long standing in the nation’s history — the peaceful transfer of power.

The positive here was that the institutions held. Numerous courts found evidence lacking for Trump’s charges that the voting had been corrupted. And despite the Capitol uprising, Congress did certify the election, allowing the Biden administration to move forward.

None of that healed the partisan rift that has divided this country, however. These divisions have stymied efforts to resolve divisive issues such as immigration reform through compromise. The inability of the legislative branch to function has meant many policy matters end up adjudicated by the court, further deepening public discord.

Now the Supreme Court of the U.S., traditionally held as an independent arbiter, has become more political as a result.

In fact, the upshot from the just-completed SCOTUS term has been a diminishment of the administrative state as well. Long-established rule-making protocols and agency experts weighing technical matters in the public interest have been hobbled by recent rulings.

Further, a core value of our democratic republic, a belief in the integrity of the voting processes, is tarnished by the partisan battles. That is dispiriting to the shrinking ranks of the election volunteers who ensure a free and fair election for all.

And yet that is where the solution lies: in people power. Voters hold both the privilege and responsibility of democracy, meaning that they should be informed about the candidates and use their ballot wisely.

If they do, the result will be the “more perfect Union” the Constitution advocates. That will be the ultimate reason for celebration, on July 4 and every day.