EPA fines 2 Oahu nurseries for worker protection standard violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined two Oahu nurseries for violations of agricultural worker protection rules.

According to the EPA, the state in 2021 conducted inspections at the nurseries: Olomana Orchids Inc. of Kaneohe and Mari’s Garden’s in Mi­lilani. Both cases were referred to the EPA in 2023 for resolution.

EPA announced the settlements Wednesday.

The EPA fined Olomana Orchids $2,505 for failing to ensure two of its workers had been trained in accordance with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act under the Worker Protection Standard.

Mari’s Gardens was fined $1,173 for failing to provide complete decontamination supplies to its handlers in accordance with the Worker Protection Standard.

“Reducing pesticide exposure is a high priority for EPA,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman in a statement. “With our state partners, we’re focused on protecting agricultural workers and pesticide handlers. All farms, nurseries, and agricultural establishments must follow pesticide label instructions and ensure their workers are properly trained to safely use and apply pesticides and work in treated areas.”

Olomana Orchids is a longtime family-owned nursery selling potted dendro­biums and other varieties, along with gift baskets.

The Honolulu Star-­Advertiser reached out to Olomana Orchids about the fine but did not hear back Wednesday.

Fred Lau, owner of family-owned Mari’s Gardens, said he was stunned at the news because over the past three years, there had been no communication from either the state or the EPA regarding the violation — which turned out to be that there were no disposable wipes in a spray cart kit used at greenhouses.

Had they been contacted, he said, they would have been happy to make those corrections immediately. He said there was no warning or notice until a few months ago, when the EPA called about the settlement.

Lau also said he was unaware of a formal inspection in 2021, but that Mari’s Gardens had agreed to let the state Department of Agriculture use its facility to train its employees.

“If there is something wrong, we want to know what it is,” he said. “Tell us and we will correct the action.”

Mari’s Gardens of Mililani has been selling plants and locally grown produce since 2008.

The business’s mission is to promote sustainable living, and the nursery uses aquaponic and hydroponic techniques to produce vegetables, fruit and fish. It also grows a wide variety of ornamental plants.

The EPA’s Worker Protection Standard aims to reduce pesticide poisonings and injuries among agricultural workers and pesticide handlers. The standard was revised in 2015 to further decrease pesticide exposure incidents among farmworkers and their family members.

Sharon Hurd, chair of the state Board of Agriculture, said in the news release that the standard helps to protect the health and safety of Hawaii’s agricultural workers and their families.

“All agricultural operations should make it a priority to ensure the proper use of pesticides and to require proper training for workers,” she said.