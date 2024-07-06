Letter: Honor service members but strive toward peace

It is a right and good thing that we honor our war dead on Memorial Day. There are wars that are more necessary than others, but in my opinion there is no such thing as a Holy War.

Wars are evil by nature — especially in the case of how wars are waged in our so-called modern times.

Many veterans are active in peace movements. They have lived on the front lines and reached similar conclusions as Dwight D. Eisenhower, who once said, “I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.”

So, as we honor our war dead, let us make every effort to create a more peaceful and just world where wars are less likely to happen and someday might be eliminated. Educating people to want peace is a part of that effort.

Roman Leverenz

Salt Lake

