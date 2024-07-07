EMS: Pedestrian struck by moped in Ala Moana area

A woman estimated to be in her 70s was struck early Saturday morning by a moped operated by a 28-year-old man estimated to be in his 20s at the intersection of Ala Moana Boulevard and Queen Street, Emergency Medical Services said in a report.

EMS said the female pedestrian and the moped driver were both taken to the hospital in serious condition.

EMS said witnesses reported seeing the moped rider traveling at an unknown rate of speed before he struck the woman at about 3:17 a.m.

The intersection is in the vicinity of the Ala Moana Regional Park and Ward Centre.