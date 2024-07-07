Column: City pledges fix for towing fee debacle

The city will not tolerate government contractors who improperly charge the public. Fixing the city’s towing contractor’s incorrect charges to motor vehicle owners is the latest example of our city Department of Customer Services’ commitment to responsiveness to residents across the island.

Allegations of All Island’s improper assessment of towing fees for Honolulu Police Department-initiated tows called for clarification — and an investigation by our department.

Our review and audit revealed that the city’s towing service vendor wrongly charged more than 780 motorists a fee, limited by contract and by law, unreasonable amounts for removing their vehicles from off-road locations, including ravines, streams, drainage canals and other bodies of water.

Based upon the audited invoices, All Island either charged the fee for vehicles that were not off the road or charged an unreasonable amount. The improper charges range from $150 to $4,500 per invoice, with an average refund being $840. The total refunds amount to $656,175, but this could increase as we intend to audit invoices from July 2023 to present.

We are taking corrective action to ensure refunds are given to registered owners who have paid these incorrect charges. The city has issued a default notice to All Island, which has been given 10 calendar days from July 1 to remedy its misapplication of these towing charges by, among other things, developing a plan for issuing refunds and funding 100% of the costs for the refunds. To ensure available funds for these refunds, the city is withholding contractual payments to All Island.

Our immediate attention has now turned toward: securing refunds to those who were improperly charged $900 for every 15 minutes of hook-up work (after an initial 15 minutes of towing services) over a six-month period, starting in January 2023; and auditing additional invoices from 2023 to present that have been requested from All Island.

While procurement rules were followed when the towing contract was awarded, the reality is that All Island misapplied a towing charge affecting hundreds of motorists. Better oversight is needed and will be implemented.

Moving forward, the towing contract will be separated into two types of tows: abandoned and derelict vehicle tows that will be managed by my department; and law enforcement initiated tows that will be managed by HPD. In addition, to the extent possible, towing services for these different types of tows will be separated into geographical districts, allowing for more than one tow company to service the City and County of Honolulu.

In a city where qualified towing services are concentrated in a few hands, it is very important to recognize where things have gone wrong. Our priority now is to work with the city’s towing vendor to right a wrong.

For the past year, a legitimate point has been raised by registered owners who have been let down, and now need to see us working together and owning the responsibility of fixing the inappropriate charges and providing some welcome peace of mind.

Kim Hashiro is director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.