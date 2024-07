As dialogue over the future of Army-leased lands continues, it is vital to communicate that the Army must simultaneously address two interrelated obligations: national defense and preservation. The soldier must steward the land while defending it and the people who live on it. This is our duty, our responsibility, and our sacred obligation.

Given the increasingly tumultuous security environment, to defend the nation — including Hawaii — your military depends on access to training areas locally. We must practice our profession of war to defend our great nation, our freedoms and our prosperity. If unable to train locally, the resultant impact would be a less-ready force to confront our nation’s threats.

Having lived in Hawaii and served in the Pacific for 11 years, I can attest that training locally is vital. Training in Hawaii generates readiness for the Army, the Hawaii National Guard, Army Reserve forces and other services. Essential federal, state and local agencies, such as police and first responders, also conduct important training on these areas.

Army leaders like me also recognize our immense responsibility to preserve the natural and cultural significance of Hawaiian lands. I acknowledge that more than 60 years of live-fire training has damaged terrain and limited access for Hawaiians. The Army has not always gotten this right in the past, but today, we are committed to stewarding the natural and cultural heritage of the training lands that we manage.

Over the last two decades, the Army in Hawaii has invested millions of dollars and thousands of hours annually to preserve cultural sites and restore ecological habitats. This includes removing invasive species and attending to the more than 120 known traditional Hawaiian sites and over 40 endangered species in Makua Valley.

For properties like the Waikoloa Maneuver Area known as Former Used Defense Sites, or FUDS, the Army Corps of Engineers conducts surveys and remediation of hazardous material such as unexploded ordinance. Earlier this year, the Army achieved conditions to remove housing and urban development restrictions for more than 14,000 acres on two parcels in Waikoloa.

Similarly, Army personnel at Pohakuloa manage and protect over 1,200 archaeological sites and 24 endangered species. They have fenced 37,000 acres for the sole purpose of protecting endangered plants. Much progress has been made, but there is more work to do.

The Army is strictly adhering to legal agreements and requirements to protect cultural sites and provide access to Hawaiians. Our leaders regularly and transparently hold discussions with Native Hawaiian communities to expand cultural access opportunities. The Army is open to dialogue and to change — for instance, soldiers have not fired live munitions at Makua since 2004.

To clarify as well, the state leases expiring in 2029 are only a small portion of Makua Military Reservation, confined to 782 acres near the front of the valley. At Pohakuloa, that figure is 23,000 acres or 17% of the total training area. In other words, this lease discussion does not address other areas already federally managed.

Throughout this process, the Army welcomes input about the future of Makua Valley and Pohakuloa. Army leaders are committed to respectfully engaging the community to foster healthy relationships and find equitable and mutually beneficial solutions for land stewardship.

Soldiers must train in Hawaii to deter our adversaries and, if called upon, fight and win our nation’s wars. No one wants a war — especially those who have experienced it firsthand — which is why the Army must uphold its obligations in Hawaii to prepare to defend the nation while also preserving the natural and cultural heritage of Hawaii.

Gen. Charles A. Flynn is commanding general of the United States Army Pacific.