Column: Youths have voice in rebuilding Lahaina

Maui’s Lahaina is a place of timeless charm, vibrant and picturesque sunsets, and bustling tourist attractions. At the heart of Lahaina near the shoreline lies Front Street. Front Street was constantly energetic with not only tourists but locals. For many, Lahaina’s Front Street wasn’t just a place — it was home. It was a sense of belonging in a tight-knit community built on cultural values and traditions.

As state and local government continue their rebuilding efforts, they must incorporate the voices of locals, including the perspective of youth, to ensure a future that honors community values and aspirations.

The devastating August wildfires in Lahaina last year destroyed generations of history and left an estimated $5.52 billion in damage to homes and other buildings. Maui County officials anticipate the rebuilding to take approximately 10 years to complete. Six of these years will be dedicated to reconstructing underground infrastructure.

As the County of Maui rebuilds Lahaina, new challenges have emerged that may prolong the anticipated time frame.

One particular issue that should be considered is sea level rise and shoreline erosion. As the sea level rises, buildings will need to be pushed back further inland. Another concern is the unearthing of iwi — sacred Hawaiian burials. Major digging will need to be done to fix sewer systems and water lines, but finding iwi will lengthen the process. We also need to recognize that although rebuilding Lahaina is a main priority, there are other issues that need attention, such as rebuilding after the Kula wildfires. During the Lahaina wildfires, Upcountry homes were being destroyed and damaged by a separate fire.

But the County of Maui can’t rebuild our aina on its own. Nor should it forge ahead with reconstruction efforts without properly engaging residents in the decision-making process. Government leaders must include and respect the voices of locals to rebuild trust and ensure that the reconstruction is done in a way that is truly reflective of the needs of the community.

We need the help of locals to give their opinions on how they want to see our island rebuilt. We are rebuilding this historic town for not only ourselves but also for our younger generations as well as our ancestors who have built this town for us. Lahaina not only attracted visitors and tourists, but also our people. It was Maui’s melting pot of diverse people where we could share and exchange our culture with one another. To come together, we need residents’ voices to restore our town and create our future.

As the youth of the County of Maui, we must also muster our collective visions on our new Lahaina. The voices of our youth have expressed their sorrows and aspirations of rebuilding Lahaina as an eco-friendly and green community. As the younger generation of Hawaii, we have the responsibility to come together to ensure that Lahaina is rebuilt for not only ourselves but our ancestors and the future generations to come.

Makana Kina and Tseska Denyse Ocana are graduates of Maui High School, Class of 2024.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

