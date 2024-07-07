Letter: Dems repeat dubious Trump talking points

A recent contributor wasted 80 words attempting to make the case, without providing examples, that Donald Trump is “like a pig” (“Trump is a mendacious threat to U.S. and world,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, July 3).

It is simply psychological projection to imply that Joe Biden holds any moral high ground when it comes to his relationship with the truth. I cite the use of cherry-picked, if not outright manufactured, words in Trump’s commentary surrounding the Charlottesville uprising, the Jan. 6 riot and the alleged reference to fallen veterans as “suckers” and “losers.” All three of these prevarications have been consistently pedaled as facts in support of the false narrative that Trump is a white nationalist, veteran-hating insurrectionist incapable of leading. And some have been debunked.

Independent thinkers see flaws with both candidates in context, and resist spewing hateful words parroting Biden and the legacy media.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

