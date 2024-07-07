Letter: It’s not all bad when it comes to economy

Why do so many people feel negatively about the economy when there is plenty of good news? The answer is partly because one political party keeps telling us how bad things are.

It won’t give credence to any positive economic news lest the other party looks good. And the news media sometimes contributes through semantics. Saying that we are “suffering” at the gas pumps is one way of promoting misery rather than simply stating that we are experiencing high prices at the pump for now.

There are plenty of positive signs about our economy and many programs that are stimulating growth and well-being, so let’s not let negativity and propaganda rule.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

