Letter: U.S. oligarchs to rise if Trump is elected

If Donald Trump becomes president, his rule will mirror Russia’s. Vladimir Putin has total control and maintains his power because he allows oligarchs to monopolize businesses with reward of extreme riches, courts that bow to his every wish, and complete control of the media and education, which are inundated by false propaganda. It is blatantly obvious the U.S. Supreme Court is leaning to authoritarianism.

Expanded presiden- tial immunity is a dangerous new precedent under someone like Trump. But more concerning is the recent deregulation agenda.

This will feed a new breed of oligarchs, unbounded by regulations for banking and finance, human rights and the environment, with the net result being a massive transfer of wealth to the top 1%.

The oligarchs can easily hire an army of thugs with Supreme Court-authorized bump stocks stationed along their palace walls to keep the serfs at bay — yelling down “let them eat cake.”

Patrick Caldwell

Kailua

