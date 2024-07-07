Editorial: Focus on Skyline basics, not optics

Just when Oahu’s rail project seemed poised to forge ahead by putting its most-recent turmoil behind, it self-inflicts another wound.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) board is now talking about spending $110,000 for a possible public relations contract to boost its image and messaging. Ridiculous. The best and only way that HART’s public image can be redeemed is to stop with the unnecessary contracts. Just get the rest of Skyline built well, on time and on budget as currently promised.

Though the $110,000 amount is tiny in the context of a $9.8 billion project, it’s a disturbing symptom of HART focusing on the wrong things: frivolous spending and optics, over getting the essential job done. It is such Potemkin-village-building over substance that erodes public credibility for HART and rail.

And that’s unfortunate. Skyline on June 30 marked the one-year anniversary of its partial opening, from East Kapolei to Halawa — a milestone to renew commitment and reset the project on a positive course. The next crucial segment is set to open in fall 2025 — from Halawa, past Pearl Harbor-Hickam, to the Honolulu airport, to the Middle Street transit depot. Further, bids to build Skyline’s final, difficult urban stretch through Dillingham to Kakaako’s Civic Center are due by July 21, with that contract expected to be awarded next month. Also importantly, HART’s board just approved a multiyear contract for CEO Lori Kahikina, after months of politically infused dithering.

All good — but with so much on the line, what occupied HART board members at their June 28 meeting? The possible hiring of a public relations firm, or city PR staffer, to work for the board to improve its image and start telling the public about “Ala Moana and beyond.” This, despite the fact that PR firm Pang Communications already has a $8,060-per-month contract with HART’s executive management and stands ready to serve the board, too.

Enough already. HART needs to stick to the must-haves, not the nice-to-haves. It’s this kind of consultant subcontracting that gives a glimpse into how budgets can quickly get padded.

Instead of PRing now about a distant Ala Moana future, the better purpose is creative thinking to boost ridership today. Sadly, the numbers are dismal: In August, the first full month of paid ridership, Skyline saw a peak of 96,178 passengers — but since then, monthly ridership has gone from a low of 85,460 in December, to 95,238 in April.

The city Department of Transportation Services (DTS) must redouble efforts to drum up excitement and convenience over rail. Rail itself is not at fault here — indeed, train rides are scenic, efficient and well worth the $7 daily cap — but DTS must improve the experience for riders navigating out of the stations. Since Skyline has no restrooms on board or at its new stations, for instance, more attention must be paid to better upkeep of nearby restrooms, such as at the Waipahu Transit Center.

Further, it remains shameful that Skyline’s East Kapolei endpoint has no convenient passenger shuttle to get directly to and from Ka Makana Alii, the big shopping complex a mile away. It’s not an easy connection when riders have to figure out how to catch the right city bus — with the stop across a highway — to the shopping center.

All this is to emphasize that the city DTS must be working now with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to launch convenient rider shuttles, from Day One of when Skyline’s second segment opens in fall 2025. Pearl Harbor’s workforce hub stands to add a bevy of new riders to rail, so there can no longer be excuses for anemic ridership.

Also impactful once Skyline’s second leg opens will be easy transit to and from the airport all the way from Kapolei, which should also be a boon for ridership. Good signage will be necessary.

But meanwhile, a mutually fair deal must be struck by the end of next month with CEO Kahikina, whose annual $275,000 contract is set to expire Dec. 31. This will provide some of the leadership steadiness required by the Federal Transit Administration, which had threatened to withhold millions of federal dollars for Skyline construction over recent uncertainties at HART’s helm.

Kahikina herself will certainly need to rise to the occasion, to foster a firm but positive work environment so that a solid team sees this project through. It is a source of valid concern that previous Project Director Nate Meddings abruptly resigned in April, sparking a public conflict between Kahikina and HART board chair Colleen Hanabusa, and that Kahikina’s deputy and HART chief financial officer Rick Keene will be retiring by year’s end.

Amid tensions, Hanabusa on June 28 said she would remain on HART’s board, but not serve as chair for much longer. More changes are coming to HART’s board, as the terms of two directors expired last Sunday, and a third director resigned for health reasons.

So much drama, so little time — and money — left, which seems an odd thing for a billions-dollar project. But Oahu’s long-suffering taxpayers have long deserved better. Love or hate the rail, it has become a reality. Now the public demands that it be transformed into a successful one.