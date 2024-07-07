City’s WorkHawaii to host free job fair, workshops

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Honolulu Department of Community Services’ WorkHawaii Division will host a free hiring event on Saturday.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, will feature over 90 employers, including government offices, for-profit businesses and non-profit organizations.

Additionally, WorkHawaii will provide an on-site resource center with laptops and printers available for job-seekers to fill out digital job applications and to edit or print their resumes for employers.

The event is free to attend for job seekers and employers, with $8 public parking at the Blaisdell Center.

The event will also feature free workshops on digital literacy hosted by the Waipahu Community School for Adults, and information sessions about the state of Department of Labor & Industrial Relations’ QUEST paid internship program for adults, students, seniors and veterans.

Resource Workshop schedule:

>> 9:30 to 10 a.m.: Computer Basics

>> 10 to 10:45 a.m.: QUEST Internship Program Info Session

>> 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Internet Basics, Safety, and Security

>> Noon to 12:45 p.m.: QUEST Internship Program Info Session

>> 1 to 2 p.m.: Drop-In Support: Explore digital literacy topics of interest

“We’re not just connecting job-seekers with opportunities; we’re empowering them with skills for a brighter future,” Work­Hawaii Administrator Leina‘ala Nakamura said in a written statement. “Additionally, we’ll be implementing two informational sessions on the QUEST internships, demonstrating how they can serve as a stepping stone towards securing meaningful employment.”

Find more information about the hiring event at honolulu.gov/hiringevents.