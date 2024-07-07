Fostering animals from Hawaiian Humane Society fulfills caregivers
COURTESY JADE HINSDALE
Jade Hinsdale bottle feeds two puppies, about 10 to 14 days old, that she fostered in December.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brandie Shimabukuro, communications manager at the Hawaiian Humane Society, tries to get two 5-week-old kittens to feed in her office.
COURTESY JADE HINSDALE
Jade Hinsdale bottle feeds a puppy, about 10 to 14 days old, that she fostered in December.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brandy Shimabukuro, communications manager at the Hawaiian Humane Society and a foster volunteer caregiver of two 5-week-old kittens, transports the animals to and from her office to give them the required 24/7 care.