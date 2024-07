Remnants of a building and the empty shell of another from the Lahaina wildfire are seen on Feb. 7.

Gov. Josh Green on Friday signed a series of bills to enhance the state’s response to fires and other emergencies and disasters in the wake of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires that killed at least 102 people and destroyed 3,971 properties, most of them homes.

The fires displaced 9,806 survivors, with 7,796 of them initially moved into hotels under a temporary sheltering program run by the American Red Cross with state and federal funding.

Green said that as of Friday morning, only four households, comprising a total of 13 people, remained in hotels, and over 88% of the fire debris had been removed from residential lots.

House Bill 2193 seeks to curb illegal fireworks by authorizing law enforcement to conduct administrative inspections of controlled premises for potential fireworks violations.

“Fireworks can cause fires. It’s a very great concern,” Green said. “Just the illegality in general, but also not messing around anymore with the combination of very dry land from climate change, plus what we’ve experienced. I hope now everyone will really work with law enforcement to not use these illegal aerials.”

The bill also requires licensees to maintain detailed records and report any suspected theft or fraud involving fireworks, ensuring accountability.

Senate Bill 2085 allows for the appointment of a state fire marshal within the newly created Office of the Fire Marshal, including duties such as coordinating statewide fire protection efforts, proposing fire code amendments and overseeing fire safety training and certification.

“It’s a new era where fires and fire safety is going to be central to what governments all across the country do,” Green said.

SB 2085 also would enhance wildfire prevention and mitigation programs.

“As we see, once a fire is raging at the speed of the winds that were on us on Aug. 8, I’m not sure you can stop some fires,” Green said. “So you have to stop them before they even get going.”

HB 2107 would establish a position within the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to coordinate access to emergency alerts and other crisis communications to those with limited English- language proficiency.

The bill aims to tackle the disproportionate disaster- related risks experienced by individuals who face challenges in understanding evacuation orders and accessing emergency relief information, as was the case in Lahaina, which has a large immigrant population.

SB 2693 makes charitable fraud during a state of emergency a criminal offense, defined as using deceptive practices, misrepresentation or misuse of contributions solicited for disaster victims during a state of emergency.

Green said that following the wildfires, there were “people who were gaming the system and trying to raise money for purposes that had nothing to do with helping those who were struggling and wrestling with the trauma they faced.”

Perpetrators may face a misdemeanor charge if the value of contributions obtained or attempted to be obtained is $750 or less. The charge escalates to a Class C felony if the value is more than $750 but less than $20,000, and to a Class B felony if $20,000 or more.

State Sen. Angus Mc­Kelvey (D, West Maui- Maalaea-South Maui), whose home was destroyed in Lahaina, has staunchly advocated for laws addressing charity-related fraud.

“We’ve seen so many families who have suffered so much absolute hell,” Mc­Kelvey said. “When people give money, they’re relying on the fact that the money they give is … going to be in the hands of the very victims, not elsewhere.”

Other bills that were enacted include:

>> HB 1902: Ensures emergency powers align with the state Constitution, defines the scope of the emergency management plan, specifies extensions or terminations of state and local emergencies by the governor and county mayors and reduces price control periods from 96 to 72 hours.

>> SB 2787: Establishes an Immigration Services and Access Unit within the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Office of Community Services.

>> SB 2284: Establishes a two-year program at the University of Hawaii to develop a wildfire forecast system for the state using artificial intelligence.

>> HB 1842: Increases fines for fire protection law violations and elevates fourth-degree arson to a Class C felony during red flag warnings.

>> HB 2742: Establishes a prelitigation mediation procedure for tenancies that are subject to the eviction moratorium issued under Green’s emergency proclamations relating to wildfires once it expires.

>> SB 2782: Requires the Office of Enterprise Technology Services to develop multilingual accessibility standards, establishing a full-time position.

>> SB 3290: Requires the Disability and Communication Access Board to convene a working group to study the state of American Sign Language interpretation services in the state.

>> SB 2983: Authorizes the state Department of the Attorney General to regulate charitable fundraising platforms and platform charities.

>> SB 2731: Authorizes the issuance of special number plates to honor veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

>> HB 2395: Prohibits Hawaii National Guard serv­ice members activated by the governor or their designated representative for state active duty from enrolling in the Employees’ Retirement System solely based on their active-duty service.

>> HB 2396: Authorizes the payment of allowances for TRICARE Reserve Select coverages to junior officers, warrant officers or enlisted personnel of the Hawaii National Guard ordered to active duty for more than 30 days in the service of the state.