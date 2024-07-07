Study recommends replacing Hawaii Tourism Authority with new governance model
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A contractor that the Hawaii Tourism Authority paid $294,400 to conduct a tourism governance study has found that HTA should restructure to a community-driven nonprofit rather than a government entity under the state Legislature. Beachgoers flocked to Waikiki on Thursday to enjoy the cool water.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Visitors to Waikiki on Thursday walked along Kalakaua Avenue, where a variety of exclusive shops and famous restaurants can be found.