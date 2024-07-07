Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Television and radio – July 7, 2024

Today Last updated 11:38 p.m.

On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Formula One British Grand Prix 3:55 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
IndyCar Mid-Ohio 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NASCAR Cup Grant Park 165 10:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Cubs 8:20 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Brewers at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
All-Star Selection Show 11:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Red Sox at Yankees 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASKETBALL: CALIFORNIA CLASSIC SUMMER LEAGUE
Heat vs. Kings 2 10:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Lakers at Warriors 12:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
China vs. Hornets 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Spurs vs. Kings 1 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Wings at Aces 9:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Mercury at Sparks 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
BASKETBALL: BIG3
Week 4 from Newark 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
FOOTBALL: CFL
BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF
DP World: BMW International Open 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: John Deere Classic 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: John Deere Classic 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
SOCCER
Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific 6:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
NWSL: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville 10:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Canadian: Valour vs. Cavalry 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
TENNIS
Wimbledon 1 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Wimbledon 7 a.m. KITV 4 4
TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League Paris 4 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176
 

MONDAY
TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Mets at Pirates 6:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Guardians at Tigers 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Rangers at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
BASKETBALL: Salt lake city SUMMER LEAGUE
Thunder vs. 76ers 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Grizzlies vs. Jazz 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
TENNIS
Wimbledon midnight ESPN2 NA/224 74
Wimbledon 2 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
 

RADIO
TODAY
TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Indians 7:40 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Brewers at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Blue Jays at Mariners 10:10 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MONDAY
TIME STATION
No live play-by-play events scheduled
