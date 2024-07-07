Television and radio – July 7, 2024
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One British Grand Prix
|3:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|IndyCar Mid-Ohio
|8 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NASCAR Cup Grant Park 165
|10:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels at Cubs
|8:20 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Brewers at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SSNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional coverage
|10:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|All-Star Selection Show
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Red Sox at Yankees
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: CALIFORNIA CLASSIC SUMMER LEAGUE
|Heat vs. Kings 2
|10:30 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Lakers at Warriors
|12:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|China vs. Hornets
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Spurs vs. Kings 1
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Wings at Aces
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Mercury at Sparks
|1 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|BASKETBALL: BIG3
|Week 4 from Newark
|7 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|GOLF
|DP World: BMW International Open
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: John Deere Classic
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: John Deere Classic
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|SOCCER
|Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific
|6:50 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|NWSL: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville
|10:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Canadian: Valour vs. Cavalry
|11 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Wimbledon
|1 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Wimbledon
|7 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|TRACK AND FIELD
|Diamond League Paris
|4 a.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Mets at Pirates
|6:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Guardians at Tigers
|12:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Regional coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Rangers at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|BASKETBALL: Salt lake city SUMMER LEAGUE
|Thunder vs. 76ers
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Grizzlies vs. Jazz
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|TENNIS
|Wimbledon
|midnight
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Wimbledon
|2 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Indians
|7:40 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Brewers at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Blue Jays at Mariners
|10:10 a.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|No live play-by-play events scheduled
