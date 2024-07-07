Las Vegas Advisor: Summertime means deals on room rates

Summertime in Las Vegas traditionally means low room rates, and that applies to the summer of 2024. A survey conducted last week by LasVegasAdvisor.com turned up 28 hotel-casinos with base rates of $50 and below. Lowest of all was The Linq, with a $20-per-night base rate. Las Vegas casinos with hotel rates of $40 or less were also found at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, Circus Circus, the D, Ellis Island, Excalibur, Gold Coast, Golden Gate, Harrah’s, OYO, Planet Hollywood, Rio, Silver Sevens and The Strat. Rates change quickly, and these are weekday base prices that may be subject to any combination of taxes, booking charges and resort fees, but they’re an excellent place to start if you’re trying to track down good room deals over the next couple of months.

High-enders: The summer brings good deals at the elite resorts too. The following represent the best base room rates at upscale casinos: Treasure Island, $56; MGM Grand, $59; New York New York, $59; Park MGM, $67; Golden Nugget, $69; Sahara, $72; Paris, $74; Westgate, $74; Palms, $76; Resorts World, $89; Caesars Palace, $107; and Circa; $119.

PPC champ: Daniel Negreanu won the prestigious Poker Players Championship at the World Series of Poker, defeating Bryce Yockey in heads-up play to take the more than $1.17 million first prize. It was Negreanu’s seventh WSOP bracelet. The win also made him the leader in lifetime WSOP prize money at $22.4 million and counting. Participation was down for the second year in a row for the $50,000 buy-in event, with 89 players compared to 99 last year.

Question: Where’s a good bar to watch the European soccer championships?

Answer: Two bars on the west side get good crowds for soccer, the Crown &Anchor British Pub on Spring Mountain and McMullen’s Irish Pub on Tropicana. You can also catch all the matches in the casino sports books, but you won’t get the same local flavor.

