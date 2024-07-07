Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 7, 2024
Les and Lawrene Char, daughter Linda and Dan Chern traveled from Honolulu to Barcelona, Spain, where they saw a store specializing in ballet shoes that included the word kokua on its signage. Photo by Martin Hong.
Carolyn Yoshihara of Hawaii Kai happily posed at her favorite place for a meal, L&L Hawaii, in Shichirigahama in Kamakura, Japan. Photo by Junna Yoshihara.
While on a Non-Stop Travel Rhine River Cruise, Honolulu resident Karen Kwock and friends explored Cologne, Germany, and came upon Fruhstuck Aloha. The gang: Steven and Sachie Tanaka, David and Holly Marchant, Kyle and Karen Kwock, and Lori and Victor Honda. Photo by Angel, their tour guide.