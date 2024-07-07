Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 7, 2024

While on a Non-Stop Travel Rhine River Cruise, Honolulu resident Karen Kwock and friends explored Cologne, Germany, and came upon Fruhstuck Aloha. The gang: Steven and Sachie Tanaka, David and Holly Marchant, Kyle and Karen Kwock, and Lori and Victor Honda. Photo by Angel, their tour guide.

Carolyn Yoshihara of Hawaii Kai happily posed at her favorite place for a meal, L&L Hawaii, in Shichirigahama in Kamakura, Japan. Photo by Junna Yoshihara.

Les and Lawrene Char, daughter Linda and Dan Chern traveled from Honolulu to Barcelona, Spain, where they saw a store specializing in ballet shoes that included the word kokua on its signage. Photo by Martin Hong.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.