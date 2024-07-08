FHB donates building, land of Lanai branch to Maui County

First Hawaiian Bank today said it will donate its Lanai Branch, which officially closed June 28, to Maui County.

The donation includes the bank building and land at 644 Lanai Ave. in Lanai City.

Based on county tax records, the single-story building built in 1975 and 13,480 square feet of land it sits on are assessed at about $792,000.

“The island of Lanai is a special place and we have appreciated being able to serve its community,” said Bob Harrison, FHB’s chairman, president and CEO, in a news release. “Donating the branch to the county will ensure that the location will be used in a way that aligns with the priorities and the needs of island residents.”

The Lanai Branch was First Hawaiian Bank’s only branch on the island.

FHB had announced the closure in March, saying the decision was not made lightly and stemmed from changes in the banking landscape and staffing complexities.

Maui County said in the release that it plans to work with Lanai residents to determine the best use of the prime location.

“This is a gracious gesture from First Hawaiian Bank, and they have consistently been great partners,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen in the release. “We are exploring options for use of this property, including the possibility that it will include space for new Maui Emergency Management Agency staff on Lanai. That being said, we will be seeking feedback from the Lanai community to determine the best utilization of this property.”