Letter: If not now, then when? If not Biden, then who?

To all of those who are calling for Joe Biden to withdraw from the election, exactly who would you suggest replace him? Currently there is no other Democrat who has a chance to defeat Donald Trump. Think people, think!

Thomas Mun

Aiea

