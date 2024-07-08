Kilauea Visitor Center could close in September for renovations

Kilauea Visitor Center in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park could close as early as September for renovations and expansion, and the adjacent parking will be limited during construction.

The project contract is expected to go out for bid this month, according to a park news release. Once the contract is awarded, construction could begin in September and is expected to take up to two years to complete.

“What this means for visitors is the complete closure of Kilauea Visitor Center, including the restrooms, water station, and sidewalks around the building,” park officials said in the news release. Visitors should expect limited parking at KVC, along Crater Rim Drive West, and reduced services.”

Once the visitor center closes, programs such as “After Dark in the Park” and “Na Leo Manu” will be suspended until the center reopens.

Limited visitor services and the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association store will relocate to a temporary visitor contact station near the Kilauea Military Camp.

Volcano House and the Volcano Art Center Gallery will remain open during the project.

“As a result of the loss of Jaggar Museum due to the 2018 summit collapse of Kilauea volcano, the existing Kilauea Visitor Center is too small to meet the needs of current and future park visitors,” said park Superintendent Rhonda Loh in the news release. “The renovation of KVC will provide expanded outdoor and indoor spaces for new exhibits that convey the rich geology, biology and Hawaiian culture that define Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.”