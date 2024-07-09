Letter: Some immigrants in U.S. just taking advantage

In regards to the letter about immigrants building this country, surely the writer doesn’t mean to imply that all immigrants, both who entered legally and illegally, should be welcome to come here (“Immigrants built U.S. and are still key contributors,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4). Most recent immigrants lacking permanent legal status initially came here not to contribute to America, but to take the handouts that are funded by taxpayers and provided by progressive politicians.

Yes, you can say that immigrants built the USA since most American families are descended from immigrants, but I dare say many live here legally.

Gerald Ching

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter