Former Hawaii teacher sentenced in child sex assault case

A 35-year-old former teacher was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for the sexual assault of a minor and child sexual abuse material-related offenses.

Circuit Judge Faʻauuga Toʻotoʻo sentenced Alden Bunag to 20 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 and 10 years imprisonment for second-degree promoting child abuse, to be served consecutively.

The judge also sentenced Bunag to five years in prison for third-degree promoting child abuse. That sentence will be served concurrently with the 20-year sentence for continual sexual assault of a minor.

Bunag pleaded guilty in March to the state charges and was also sentenced in federal court in January to 17 1/2 years in prison for producing child pornography.

The Honolulu Prosecutorʻs Office said that the state and federal sentences will be served concurrently.

“Bunag is not only a sexual predator, but a former intermediate school teacher who preyed on one of his students,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said. “The circumstances of the case as presented by Deputy Prosecutor Ayla Weiss convinced Judge Toʻotoʻo a lengthy sentence was warranted.”

Alm thanked the FBI U.S. Attorney’s Office, Honolulu police and the judge for their work “in bringing this defendant to justice.”