Shark warning signs posted at Nanakuli, Depot beaches

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:20 a.m.

Shark warning signs have been posted this morning at Nanakuli Beach Park and Depot Beach Park on Oahu’s west side, according to city officials.

A non-aggressive, 8- to 10-foot tiger shark was spotted about 10 to 30 yards from shore between the two beaches.

An alert was issued on HNL.Info at about 9:45 a.m.

“Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water,” said the alert. “Always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions. In an emergency call 911.”

