Shark warning signs posted at Nanakuli, Depot beaches
Shark warning signs have been posted this morning at Nanakuli Beach Park and Depot Beach Park on Oahu’s west side, according to city officials.
A non-aggressive, 8- to 10-foot tiger shark was spotted about 10 to 30 yards from shore between the two beaches.
An alert was issued on HNL.Info at about 9:45 a.m.
“Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water,” said the alert. “Always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions. In an emergency call 911.”