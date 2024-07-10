Visitor, 23, dies of apparent drowning at Kauai beach

The Kauai Police Department says a 23-year-old man from Maryland has died after being pulled unresponsive from a popular spot known as “Secret Beach” on Monday.

Police said the man died Tuesday morning, and that an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of his death. Foul play is not suspected.

At about 1:47 p.m. Monday, first responders were called to Kauapea Beach, also known as “Secret Beach” in Kilauea, for an unresponsive swimmer.

Bystanders performed CPR on the man until medics arrived and took over with advanced resuscitation efforts. He was taken to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Officials said Kauapea Beach on Kauai’s North Shore does not have lifeguards, and that they strongly recommend only swimming at beaches that do.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said KPD Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Anthony Morita in a news release. “This tragic loss reminds us of the potential dangers posed by our island’s waters. We urge all visitors and residents alike to exercise caution and be aware of the ocean’s unpredictable nature. Please heed all posted warnings and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.”