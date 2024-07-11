Warriors ranks ninth in MWC preseason football poll

LAS VEGAS >> After learning his University of Hawaii football team was predicted to finish ninth in the 12-team Mountain West, safety Peter Manuma offered a meh response.

“I don’t care,” said Manuma, who is representing the Rainbow Warriors at the Mountain West’s Football Media Days at the Circa Casino and Resort.

Despite the return of the league’s passing leader and most of the run-and-shoot’s targets, the Warriors’ 3-5 conference record last year portended a low prediction from the panel of 46 media members.

Defending champion Boise State received 38 first-place votes and 543 points, UNLV, which earned four No. 1 votes, placed second with 471 points.

The Warriors received 214 points, finishing ahead of San Jose State, New Mexico and Nevada. Those bottom three teams have new head coaches this season.

“For sure, it does add motivation,” said UH quarterback Brayden Schager, who threw for 3,542 yards last season. “We want to prove (the panelists) wrong. … And I like that, in a sense. We’ve got a chance to do something special, and not a lot of people recognize that. I think it’ll be great to prove everybody wrong, especially in those first four games. I’m excited about that.”

Schager added: “All that matters is in our locker room. All we can control is what we do on the field and within the locker room. At the end of the day, preseason polls don’t really matter.”

The Warriors were shut out in the selection of the league’s preseason all-star team. It was the sixth time in 13 years of membership the Warriors did not have a representative.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was named offensive player of the year. BSU defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein and UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard were picked as co-defensive players of the year. Jacob De Jesus, who doubles as a punt and kickoff returner, was picked as the top specialist.

MWC PRESEASON POLL

Selected by media

1. Boise State: (38 No. 1 votes) 543 points

2. UNLV: (4) 471

3. Fresno State: (4) 460

4. Air Force: 384

5. Colorado State: 337

6. Wyoming: 296

7. Utah State: 285

8. San Diego State: 251

9. Hawaii: 214

10. San Jose State: 185

11. New Mexico: 85

12. Nevada: 77