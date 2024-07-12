Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 12, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Top News

Tesla launches new Model 3 long-range variant at $42,490

By Nilutpal Timsina / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/FILE PHOTO A staff member looks at Tesla’s new Model 3 sedan displayed next to Model X SUV at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, in September 2023.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/FILE PHOTO

A staff member looks at Tesla’s new Model 3 sedan displayed next to Model X SUV at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, in September 2023.

Tesla on Thursday launched a new rear-wheel drive variant of its Model 3 long-range vehicle, at a price $5,000 lower than the all-wheel drive version, according to the electric vehicle maker’s website.

The new Model 3 long-range variant is priced at $42,490.

There were no changes to the prices of the base Model 3, the long-range all-wheel drive and the performance variants.

Tesla reported a smaller-than-expected 5% drop in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter as price cuts and incentives helped mitigate cooling demand.

The company will report second-quarter earnings on July 23.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide