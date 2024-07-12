1 dead, 2 missing in Kauai copter crash

One person is dead and two others are missing after a tour helicopter went down Thursday in waters off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast.

At about 1:20 p.m. the Kauai Police Department received a report that a helicopter crashed about a quarter-mile offshore of Hanakoa Valley along the Na Pali Coast, according to police, firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard. One person’s body was recovered at about 2:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration placed a temporary flight restriction in place while rescue workers searched for the remaining two people, according to Kauai officials.

The identities and hometowns of the victims have not been released. It was unclear whether the pilot was the person found or was still missing.

The Robinson R44 helicopter involved in the crash was operated by Ali‘i Kaua‘i Air Tours and Charters. The charter company did not reply to Honolulu Star-­Advertiser requests for comment.

“We are incredibly sad to hear of the life tragically lost today, and the two other individuals who are still missing after a helicopter crashed into waters off Kaua‘i’s Na Pali Coast,” Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami said in a statement. “While we do not know all the details surrounding the incident at this time, we do know that our first responders are doing everything they can in this emergency operation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved.”

The Coast Guard is working with the Kauai Fire Department and Police Department to search for the missing passengers. The Coast Guard launched a C-130 plane, MH-65 helicopter and a 45-foot response boat- medium to help with the search-and-rescue efforts.

“Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in a statement. “We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time. “Our multi-agency response remains focused on the search and recovery efforts.”

The Coast Guard, personnel with the Kauai Fire Department, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, the Kauai Emergency Management Agency, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau and the Kauai Police Department responded to the crash.

According to a preliminary report, hikers along the Kalalau Trail witnessed the helicopter crash into the water and reported the incident to dispatch Thursday afternoon, according to the release.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those involved in this terrible incident,” acting Gov. Sylvia Luke said in a statement. “As search and recovery operations continue, the State stands fully prepared to work in tandem with the County of Kaua‘i and our Federal partners. We thank all responders and agency partners for their assistance during this difficult time.”

Search-and-rescue operations with county assets were paused at sundown Thursday due to the safety of the first responders, and county operations were due to continue at first light today. However, crews with the Coast Guard were expected to search throughout the night Thursday.

An update about the search is expected by 11 a.m. today.