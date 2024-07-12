FBI seeks help in finding family missing for 2 years
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Steven Merrill, FBI special agent in charge, spoke Thursday at a news conference.
The Honolulu FBI field office is seeking the public’s help in locating a family missing since 2022. Pictured is Abigail Bernstein.
The Honolulu FBI field office is seeking the public’s help in locating a family missing since 2022. Pictured is Koa Kai Bernstein.
The Honolulu FBI field office is seeking the public’s help in locating a family missing since 2022. Pictured is Kush Kohole Bernstein.