State lawmaker, former teacher Mark Nakashima had big goals for green energy

State Rep. Mark Naka­shima, a former Hawaii public school teacher who served 17 years in the state Legislature representing parts of eastern Hawaii island, died Thursday.

House Speaker Scott Saiki announced the loss of his longtime colleague, who was 61.

“This is a tremendous loss for the Hamakua, Hilo, and Kaumana community and the House of Representatives,” Saiki said in a statement. “Mark served his community and our state with dignity and respect. He will be missed. Our heartfelt condolences go to Mark’s family during this time.”

According to information provided by his family, Nakashima had a long battle with diabetes that led to health complications. In January 2023, Nakashima received a kidney transplant for which he was extremely grateful and did the best with to extend his life, according to his family.

Nakashima (D, Hamakua-­Hilo) was a lifelong resident of Hawaii island, and was first elected to the House in 2008 on a platform that included preserving the district’s rural lifestyle and a priority to improve education.

Before his work in the Legislature, Nakashima was a state Department of Education public school educator from 1988 to 1993, teaching history and economics at Honokaa High School. He also had served as a field representative for the Hawaii State Teachers Association, was chair of the HSTA’s political action committee and was a Hawaii Jaycees state president.

Nakashima earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a professional diploma in education with an emphasis in political science.

In the Legislature, Naka­shima was most recently chair of the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. He also had previously chaired three other committees, and from 2018 to 2020 served as vice speaker to Saiki.

Part of Nakashima’s goal as a lawmaker was to make geothermal energy, which has long been a source of electricity on Hawaii island, a statewide solution to replace imported oil as Hawaii’s biggest source of fuel for generating power. He also was a proponent of making hydrogen a viable fuel locally for transportation and electricity generation.

Gov. Josh Green, who previously served in the Legislature representing parts of Hawaii island, said in a statement that Nakashima had a legacy of service, dedication to education and commitment to sustainable energy that was inspiring.

“He was a gentle yet fierce advocate for the residents of Hawaii, and we honor his memory and his contributions to our community and state,” Green said.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who also served with Nakashima in the Legislature, said in a statement that she and Nakashima were close friends since the time when they both attended UH.

“I’m heartbroken about the news of Mark’s passing,” Luke said. “Mark was not only a strong advocate for his constituents but also a champion for medical access and equality in our rural communities. I will miss him dearly and send my prayers and aloha to his loved ones during this time.”

Nakashima is survived by mother Betty Nakashima, wife Yvette Lee-Nakashima, stepchildren Royce Hirai and Loryn Hirai, sister Sandra Jakob and aunt Maile Oka.

To honor Nakashima, Green has ordered that the U.S. and state flags at the state Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise today to sunset Monday.