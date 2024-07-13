Letter: Alas, everything old is new again at HART

A recent letter about the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation makes an excellent point and unwittingly joins the legion of fans anointing that old philosopher, one Yoga Berra, who once uttered, “It’s like deja vu all over again” (“PR for HART board is putting lipstick on a pig,” Star-Advertiser, July 8).

The author forgets that we’ve been down that pig-wearing-lipstick yellow brick road before — several years back, as a matter of fact, when it was revealed that HART was spending hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to convince those same taxpayers that rail was indeed a good idea. But public outrage soon shut the program down. (Bad PR about their PR program?)

Alas, another adage has come onto the scene and it’s not Yogi’s: If you wait long enough, the public will forget everything and we can start it up all over again.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

