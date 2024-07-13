Letter: Former governors wrong to weigh in

Over the past few days I have read and followed the dismay toward President Biden based on a debate that I think he nailed except for a yawning slip-up. This little mistake was enough for the media, MAGA and Donald Trump to continue their onslaught.

Despite all the negatives that have been running rampant about Joe Biden’s cognitive health, Gov. Josh Green and his fellow governors firmly stand in support. Yet three former Democratic governors chose to argue the consistent falsehood of his well-being? Common sense should have prevailed. Biden is in the fight of his life against a tyrant who will undermine everything America is built upon. They should have seen this first, instead of giving their undermining lack of approval.

Jay R. Fung

Kapolei

