Letter: Gambling task force is first step to safety

Game machines are seen in an illegal gambling room in Liliha.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I applaud the Honolulu City Council for passing Resolution 143 on Wednesday, introduced by Chair Tommy Waters and Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, to establish a task force targeting illegal game rooms. These venues host or attract serious crimes — from human trafficking to armed robberies — threatening our community’s safety. Just last month, three illegal game rooms were raided mere blocks from where I live on Young Street.

This task force will better enable crucial cross-agency collaboration, enhancing the enforce- ment of code violations and facilitating faster shutdowns of these harmful operations. While more work remains to be done, I commend the Councill for taking action to help protect our neighborhoods.

Ian Ross

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter