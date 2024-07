Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and his sister Imee during a press briefing at the Supreme Court in Padre Faura, Metro Manila, Philippines, on April 2, 2018.

Imelda Romualdez Marcos recently celebrated her 95th birthday in Malacanang Palace, where her son, Philippine President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr., lives. Her daughter, Imee, holds a seat in the Philippine Senate. It is hard to imagine a sweeter triumph for the widow of the disgraced former president who was forced to flee to Hawaii, where he died in 1989.

So the Marcoses are back on top. From here it looks like the son is doing better than the father.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

