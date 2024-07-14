Honolulu Star-Advertiser

4 people wounded in car ramming attack in central Israel

By Rami Amichay and Ari Rabinovitch / Reuters

World news

A person inspects a damaged vehicle at the scene of a suspected attack near a junction in Nir Tzvi, Israel.
A person inspects a damaged vehicle at the scene of a suspected attack near a junction in Nir Tzvi, Israel.

RAMLE, Israel >> Four people were wounded, one critically, when a suspected attacker rammed into a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, Israeli authorities said.

The suspect, who police said they believe to be a resident of east Jerusalem, was shot and “neutralized” by security forces at the scene, according to Avi Biton, the police central district commander.

“The terrorist, traveling east to west, ran over a number of Israelis at a bus stop – continued a few hundred meters, did a u-turn, and carried out another ramming attack at a bus stop,” Biton said.

Police said they were searching the area, near the city of Ramle, for possible accomplices.

Violence has increased in Israel over the course of its military campaign in Gaza against Hamas which rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7.

