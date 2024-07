Honolulu police arrested a 50-year-old man in Kapolei on Saturday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

A male suspect allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old woman in the Nanakuli area at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police identified the suspect during an investigation and arrested him in the Kapolei area at 1:22 p.m. His identity was not immediately released.

Charges are being pursued with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.