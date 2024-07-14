Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, July 14, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Man found dead on Honolulu airport property

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:57 p.m.

A man was found with multiple stab wounds early this morning on Daniel K. Inouye International Airport property, according to a Honolulu Police Department report.

A sheriff deputy found the man at 6:47 a.m. At 7:16 a.m. the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Law Enforcement has generated a murder in the second degree case and is handling the investigation. DLE has requested assistance from HPD’s Homicide Detail and Scientific Investigation Section in processing the scene.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide