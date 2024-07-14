Man found dead on Honolulu airport property

A man was found with multiple stab wounds early this morning on Daniel K. Inouye International Airport property, according to a Honolulu Police Department report.

A sheriff deputy found the man at 6:47 a.m. At 7:16 a.m. the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Law Enforcement has generated a murder in the second degree case and is handling the investigation. DLE has requested assistance from HPD’s Homicide Detail and Scientific Investigation Section in processing the scene.