Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand, one of the oldest LGBTQ+ bars, celebrates its 50th anniversary

Jack Law, founder of Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand, at his residence holds a drawing by Earv Ching of Hula’s former location. The LGBTQ+ bar will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this week.

Patrons of Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand shoot pool in Waikiki. The bar’s original location on Kuhio Street in 1974 was in the vacant home of an aunt of Jack Law’s business partner. It moved to its current location 26 years ago.

The nightclub business isn’t easy. Popular entertainers get better offers. Top-draw groups break up. Owners may decide it’s time to sell. Corporate “suits” may choose to a replace a successful format with something they think will work better. A high-­powered developer may come in and bulldoze everything en route to long-term megaprofits.

Then there was the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and early 1990s. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic that emerged in early 2020 shut Waikiki down.

Jack Law has steered Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand through all those challenges for 50 years.

Hula’s, which bills itself as “one of the longest-running LGBTQ+ bars in the world,” will celebrate its 50th anniversary Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re having it for two days because so many people are coming from all over the world,” Law said. “We’re having (Hollywood party designer) Billy Butchkavitz, an old friend of mine who used to live in Hawaii, come over with his crew to decorate Hula’s. They’ll transform it, but it’s still going to be Hula’s, sort of like a Hula’s tiki bar.”

Kit Ebersbach’s Wiki Waki Band featuring Starr Kalahiki will be early evening entertainment; musicians who played at Hula’s in years past are expected to sit in. Video deejay VJ KSM will take over at 9 p.m. and play the music and music videos of the past 50 years until closing.

The must-have memento for partygoers is the Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand 50th anniversary kukui nut lei with a QR code pendant that links to Hula’s archives. (The QR code will also be “live” at hulas.com after Tuesday.)

“Over the years, we’ve accumulated a lot of photographs and memorabilia, but all the regular photographs and stuff like that were just thrown in cardboard boxes and put in the storage and not put in any kind of chronological ordering because we were always concentrating on our next event.”

Until now, that is. Law had Hula’s audio/video archivist Anne Selby organize his archives into a documentary that will be more than three hours long.

The story of Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand began in 1974 when Law and his business partner, Eaton “Bob” Magoon Jr., saw an opportunity in Waikiki when a business on land owned by the Magoon family estate had closed. The building, originally the home of one of Magoon’s aunts, was vacant.

“Bob said, ‘We can put a bar there. How hard can it be?’ I remember those words distinctly,” said Law, who had no experience in the bar business. “It was pretty hard, but after a couple of years we got it going.”

Part of it was following what was happening in the cutting-edge clubs in New York and San Francisco. First and foremost, Law credits the employees.

“We’ve had great DJs, we’ve had great employees overall,” he said. “The servers and the bartenders and everybody, I’ve always considered them part of the entertainment. Everything was part of the entertainment. Once you walked through the door, or even what you heard about Hula’s before you actually experienced it by walking through the door, I considered the entertainment.

“I tell my employees constantly that we’re not in the bar business. We are in the entertainment business. You can get a drink anywhere. It’s the entertainment, the fun that people have, that sets you apart from anyplace else. And so that has always been my mantra to do that.”

Along the way, Law always looked out for his employees. When the original Hula’s burned down, he moved them over to another nightclub he owned, Wave Waikiki. When a developer canceled Hula’s month-to-month lease and forced him to shut down in 1998, Law opened Wave Waikiki in the daytime to keep them working until he finalized the move into the current location at the Waikiki Grand Hotel.

“What was important to me was to keep the staff together. We had to keep the staff together so that when we opened up the new place, that it would look familiar to the customers,” Law said.

And so it was. Hula’s was in its original location for 24 years. It has been in its current location for 26.

Looking back at the challenges he’s faced since Hula’s opened in 1974, Law says the AIDS epidemic, the forced move and COVID-19 stand out.

“I had well over 100 people that were employees and acquaintances, friends and acquaintances who died (of AIDS), but I didn’t think AIDS would be the demise of Hula’s,” he said. “I was really worried about whether we were going to be able to make it over to the new location (in 1998), but what really scared me was COVID, when they shut down all the businesses, because I didn’t know how we were going to pay anything. We didn’t know the government was gonna step up.

“Now we’re doing better than ever.”

Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand 50th Anniversary

>> Where: 134 Kapahulu Ave.

>> When: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday

>> Cost: $20 general admission includes souvenir kukui nut lei

>> Info: hulas.com or 808-923-0669