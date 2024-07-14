Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand, one of the oldest LGBTQ+ bars, celebrates its 50th anniversary
Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand has held female impersonation shows featuring a cast of Hawaii-based drag and transgender entertainers.
Patrons of Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand shoot pool in Waikiki. The bar’s original location on Kuhio Street in 1974 was in the vacant home of an aunt of Jack Law’s business partner. It moved to its current location 26 years ago.
Hula’s celebrated its 20th anniversary party on Nov. 14, 2018.
Jack Law, founder of Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand, at his residence holds a drawing by Earv Ching of Hula’s former location. The LGBTQ+ bar will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this week.