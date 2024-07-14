Carissa Moore proving to be good as gold in and out of the water
ANDREW NELLES / USA TODAY / 2021
Carissa Moore competed in the first round of the Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Japan on July 25, 2021.
COURTESY NOELANI KAZAMA
Maia Kazama, left, and older sister Sunny posed with Carissa Moore, along with the 2021 Lexus Pipe Pro plaque and a signed jersey that Moore donated. The items helped accrue $5,000-plus for Sunny and Maia’s “Save our Season” fundraiser.
ANDREW NELLES / USA TODAY / 2021
John John Florence sliced through a wave during the Olympic competition at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba, Japan, on July 25, 2021.
USA TODAY
Carissa Moore talks during the Team USA media summit in New York on April 17.
LISI NIESNER / REUTERS / 2021
Honolulu’s Carissa Moore celebrated with the American flag after winning gold when surfing made its Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The final was held at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021.