Waikiki club pleased with regatta that almost didn’t happen

Alapa Hoe Canoe Club’s Women’s 40 team dressed up as sushi chefs at Saturday’s Waikiki Beach Boys regatta in Waikiki. Dana Higashi, left, Caren Gomes, Leolani Marquez, Carrie Fukumoto, Soraya Acosta and Melinda Ah Ho Araki were the chefs. Playing the sushi was the 40 Men’s team of Darren Horita, Jore Chavez, Daniel Monado, Bryson Merrick, Niguel Acosta and Tani Kalaukoa.

Logan Ledesma, left and Hiiaka Aipia celebrate after their win in the mixed 18 race.

The Waikiki Beach Boys pulled out the A Division win on the final race of the regatta it hosted Saturday at Waikiki Beach.

The previous night, the event was nearly canceled because of projected rough surf.

Na Keiki O Ka Moi, Lokahi and the Waikiki Beach Boys won their respective divisions during the Waikiki Beach Boys Regatta in conditions that were more tame than expected, but still led to nearly two dozen canoes flipping over.

The Waikiki Beach Boys, who won four events, claimed the A Division (14-fewer events) by finishing second in the half-mile mixed men and women event, the 44th and final race of the day.

They finished with 62 points, and were followed by the Kumulokahi-Elks with 60 and the Waikiki Yacht Club with 45. Points are awarded on a 7-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

“It’s not only rewarding to win your own regatta, it’s rewarding where the Beach Boys have a long, illustrious history. The last few years, our numbers have dwindled,” Waikiki Beach Boys women’s coach Charles Meyer said. “Last year, we didn’t have enough women to put together a distance crew, so it’s a rebuilding year for us.”

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a officials and coaches held an emergency phone meeting Friday night to discuss whether to hold the regatta over concerns of unsafe conditions. Powerhouse Manu O Ke Kai, Kai Poha and Ka Mamalahoe pulled out of the event, while the other clubs decided to show up Saturday and assess the conditions.

“When they thought that they wanted to cancel (Friday) night, my representative said if we wanted to cancel and I said we’re not going to throw in the towel until we get over there,” Na Keiki O Ka Moi coach Lisa Ka‘aekuahiwi said. “We want to see what the conditions look like. We came here (Saturday) morning and said we can do this.”

Lokahi coach Sarah Widiasih Post said: “It’s been really great conditions. We thought it was going to be a little bit bigger, but it’s been perfect for surfing. It’s been a good day.”

On Friday night, meet officials considered canceling the quarter-mile youth and novice races if the conditions were too rough. They decided to contest each race Saturday, but the women junior and men junior races (one mile), and the women senior and men senior races (1 1/2 mile) were reduced to a half-mile.

The regatta, which had canoes heading out to sea and back, was an invitational (top seven crews in each event) with results not counting toward the season points standings. Open steersmen were allowed because of the conditions.

Manu O Ke Kai, which withdrew Friday, had won the first five regattas by an average of 94.4 points.

Manu O Ke Kai president David Fuga attended the regatta.

“It’s always disappointing to have to pull out of a regatta especially because the regattas are big fundraisers for our sister clubs,” he said. “It’s bittersweet we’re not here racing, but (the Waikiki Beach Boys) get to hold their event. We’re really happy for them the event gets to continue.

“I turned it over to all of our coaches and we ended up taking a vote (Friday) night,” Fuga continued. “The majority was everyone wanted to err on the side of caution and so I have to respect what the coaches want.”

Na Keiki O Ka Moi, the only team entered in AAA (29-44 events), scored 121 points. The club won four events, but tallied nine second-place and six third-place finishes.

“We know it’s because Manu is not here today and we’re OK with that,” Ka’aekuahiwi said. “We just stressed to our club this had to be a fun race.”

Lokahi won a regatta-high seven events and claimed AA (15-28 events) with 115 points. Kaneohe was second with 95 and Lahui O Koolauloa third with 86. “We had a really strong performance from the start, the keiki, 10-year-olds, all the way up to the seniors,” Widiasih Post said. “It’s an all-around performance. Great open steersmen helped us with a lot of the races.”

The most unique event was a combined race that took place midway through the regatta.

Na Keiki O Ka Moi was the only women 70 crew entered, so they raced against the men 70.

The Na Keiki O Ka Moi women 70 scored seven points after completing the half-mile race in 5:21.61, which was less than three seconds behind the last of four men 70 crews.

“Actually it was great. We had the men to compete against, so all we did was focus going out. It was kind of hard going over the waves, but it was great,”

Na Keiki O Ka Moi women 70 paddler Penelope Martin said. “We missed our first bump on the wave, but (steersman Joe Momoa), he said, OK, the second one is coming. ‘When I tell you to go, go.’ We were all in, and we just gave it our all.”

Martin added the canoe nearly flipped on the wave, but paddler Terrie Kaleohano leaned on the ama to keep it afloat.

The unsung heroes Saturday were the seven ocean safety personnel, who were aboard four jet-skis.

Ian Forester said about 20 canoes flipped over, but no injuries were reported.

“We were pretty busy, but it was very manageable,” he said. “The conditions, we got lucky. There were sets that came in, but there were long lulls.”

The ocean safety personnel, who work for Ocean, Tactics, Education and Consultation (OTEC), moved in quickly at the first sign of a swamped canoe or one that flipped over. Three canoes flipped over in one race.

“When that does happen, we take everybody out of that situation, bring them to shore, then deal with the equipment,” Forester said.

The next Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a event will be the association’s championship regatta next Saturday at Keehi Lagoon.

—

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a

Waikiki Beach Boys Regatta

Saturday

at Waikiki Beach

Team Standings

Division A

Waikiki Beach Boys 62

Kumulokahi-Elks 60

Waikiki Yacht Club 45

Kalihi Kai 44

Windward Kai 40

Kamehameha 32

I Mua 30

Kamaha’o Canoe Club 26

Team Olelo 15

Hale’iwa Outrigger 11

Pukana O Ke Kai 7

Kai Poha 0

Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 0

Division AA

Lokahi 115

Kaneohe 95

Lahui O Koolauloa 86

‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 56

Division AAA

Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 121

Manu O Ke Kai 0

Individual Results

Girls 10

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Vonn Chee, Serenity Ikeda, La’a Kreidler, Coral Rose, Penny Stephens, Hayzelle Wood) 1:40.81; 2. Kalihi Kai 2:24.95; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:26.62; 4. Kaneohe 2:39.49; 5. Lokahi 2:54.15

Boys 10

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Vonn Chee, Hokuikekai Ramirez, Kamuela Speer, Matai Speer, Knox Stephens, Duke Weeks) 2:03.06; 2. Kalihi Kai 2:16.42; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:54.02

Girls 12

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Nohea Antonio, Vonn Chee, Jade Fa’amaile, Ruth Fogle, Myka Ironmoccasin, Neriah Seau-Fonoti) 1:59.01; 2. Kaneohe 1:59.27; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:20.24; 4. Lokahi 2:32.16; 5. Kalihi Kai 2:32.42

Boys 12

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Jason Barretto, Tor Bjorkholm, Kainalu Jacobsen, Matteo Kuhau, Ethan Saccomanno, Adrian Saucedo) 2:00.36; 2. Lokahi 2:11.23; 3. Kaneohe 2:12.01; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:29.02

Girls 13

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Jason Barretto, Leyah Barretto, Jai Bjorkholm, Sophia Castro, Miko Cvilikas, Leilani Maglidt) 1:55.23; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 1:56.17; 3. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 1:57.04; 4. Lokahi 2:09.04; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:10.45

Boys 13

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Vonn Chee, Jahray Haili, Tavis Muaina, Kekoa Ramirez, Colt Wagner, Noa Wood) 1:42.65; 2. Kaneohe 1:44.60; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:07.27; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:08.48

Girls 14

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Vonn Chee, Sage Duclayan-Wood, Rosija Pires-Ashton, Anela Rabaino, Leimoana Renaud-Wilkins, Isabel Weeks) 1:42.25; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 1:43.04; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 1:59.76; 4. Kaneohe 2:02.14; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:02.90

Boys 14

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Paul Lee, Paliku Ortiz, Izirae Raquedan-Poti Koko, Jake Saccomanno, Kauaola Tabura, Subaru Tachibana) 1:42.63; 2. Kaneohe 1:44.65; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 1:45.21; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 1:58.52; 5. Lokahi 2:05.74

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1. Kaneohe (Keoni Anderson, Kymani Anderson, Hoonani Cambra, Kevesi Malufau, Cienna Rosario, Karter Smith) 1:37.81; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 1:53.25; 3. Lokahi 2:10.29; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:29.56; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:29.91

Mixed Novice B

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Amy Arego, Steve Gerwig, Michael Kaminski, Leigh Kilgore, Steven Mcknight, Vera Stockmayer) 1:53.30; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 1:53.75; 3. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:00.15; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:09.28; 5. Kaneohe 2:12.30

Women Novice B

1. Kaneohe (Alana Abbey, Keoni Anderson, Colleen Ford, Maren Sedy, “Kamaka” Silva, Kui Silva) 1:44.48; 2. Lokahi 2:01.98; 3. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:03.03; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:03.74; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:04.57

Men Novice B

1. Kaneohe (Dean Albinio, Loea Albinio, Kim Malufau, Damien Mercado, Alex Nehajenko, Travis Park) 1:46.26; 2. Lokahi 1:50.73; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 1:51.01; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 2:03.71; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:04.35

Girls 15

1. Kamehameha (Sophie Dukelow, Miah Nakamura, Dirk Neal, Madisyn Rogers, Samantha Severino, Fiona Wharton-Hsieh) 4:45.99; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:47.73; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 5:02.24; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:42.34; 5. Kaneohe 5:49.62

Boys 15

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Ryder Barretto, Dylan Bauckham, Taj Bjorkholm, Noah Monsarrat-Ohelo, Jayden Prak, Connor Yee) 4:12.88; 2. Lokahi 4:24.06; 3. Kaneohe 4:30.94; 4. Kalihi Kai 4:34.26; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:45.46

Girls 16

1. Lokahi (Hi’iaka Aipia White Eagle, Amber Lawrence, Maddie Nicolas, Lexy Saena, Lucy Shanefield, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:13.58; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:16.65; 3. Kamehameha 4:30.69; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:34.41; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:48.02

Boys 16

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Noah Draper, Wilz Eli, Michael Lozada-Longog, Kau’i Matthews, Ku Pojas-Kapoi, Elijah Yockeman) 3:58.53; 2. Kaneohe 3:58.96; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:14.08; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:14.57; 5. Lokahi 4:33.22

Girls 18

1. Kamehameha (Kanani Akau, Chelsey Bello, Taylor Gonsalves, Lily Merritt, Dirk Neal, Mia Potter) 4:20.52; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:58.63; 3. Lokahi 5:03.64; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:06.72

Boys 18

1. Lokahi (Logan Ledesma, Dayson Li’i, Keilen Maon, Kai Naus, Brandon Nicolas, Jahsiah Sabanal) 3:47.54; 2. Kaneohe 3:48.70; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:52.18

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1. Lokahi (Hi’iaka Aipia White Eagle, Kala Campuspos, Ryu Kalua, Logan Ledesma, Itili Mafi, Gerricka Pang) 3:46.25; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 3:52.52; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:01.58; 4. Kaneohe 5:09.85; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:16.04

Women 70

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Mapu Auwae, Kathleen Cameron, Terrie Kaleohano, Peppy Martin, Joe Momoa, Deborah Scott) 5:21.61

Men 70

1. Lokahi (Ka’ai Fernandez, Colin Galang, Marshall Giddens, Ken Montpas, Billy Rees Jr, Burt Shimoda) 4:25.44; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:42.75; 3. Kalihi Kai 4:59.54; 4. Windward Kai 5:18.99

Women 65

1. Kalihi Kai (Luana Baker, Lyn Dubbs, Linda Kozlovsky, Ole Oleole Jr, Roz Perez, Jojo Rasmussen) 5:48.14; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 6:24.15

Men 65

1. Windward Kai (Daniel Dias, Lance Karratti, Dave Krahe, Chico Kualapai, Jack Laufer, Kukona Lopes) 4:08.23; 2. Kalihi Kai 4:46.30; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:08.27

Women 60

1. Kaneohe (Alai Abbey, Miki Defiesta, Martha Fontana-Kwon, Jade Freitas, Sue Ishikawa, Liko Kaluhiwa) 4:53.31; 2. Kalihi Kai 5:33.29; 3. Team Olelo 5:40.04

Men 60

1. Kamehameha (Al Guerrero, Tim Higbee, Allan Nagamine, Dirk Neal, Bert Sing, Goran Streng) 4:26.44; 2. Kalihi Kai 4:37.89; 3. Team Olelo 4:40.25; 4. Lokahi 5:16.63; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:39.52

Women 55

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Francine Cabigon, Marsha Kaleikau, Aloha Kim, Kruza Kruse, Bernie Moniz, Mati Sapolu-Palmer) 4:49.14; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:50.09; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:51.72; 4. Kalihi Kai 5:04.09; 5. Kaneohe 5:28.23

Men 55

1. I Mua (James Burton, Joel Olegario, Mike Sonognini, Lloyd Tanaka, Eric Taramasco, Neil Yamamoto) 4:14.80; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:21.36; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:36.43; 4. Team Olelo 4:38.18

Women 50

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Buffy Bodnar, Christian Collins, Marsha Kaleikau, Aloha Kim, Kruza Kruse, Kristin Oakland) 4:31.63; 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:53.09; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:56.26; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:14.78; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:17.87

Mixed Men And Wmn 55

1. Waikiki Yacht Club (Joan Bennet, Troy Branstetter, Leela Goldstein, Ted Jung, Jim Morin, Malia Zimmerman) 4:08.74; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:25.33; 3. Windward Kai 4:35.55; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:45.27

Men 50

1. Kamehameha (Shane Hamamoto, Tim Higbee, Ethan Lema, Dirk Neal, Bert Sing, Jeff Tam) 3:47.49; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:07.42; 3. Windward Kai 4:07.86; 4. Team Olelo 4:25.09; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:26.35

Women Novice A

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Maison Hakikawa, Kendell Mease, Hoala Morrison, Sia Shinas, Angelyn Sampaguita Solo, Lilinoe Yong) 4:46.67; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:49.30; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:54.93; 4. Windward Kai 5:00.75; 5. Hale’iwa Outrigger 5:12.28

Men Novice A

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Guilherme Fernandes Da Silva, T Fernando, Brandon Hedrick, Mick Radoiu, Arlen Rafiyeoiut, Andrei Tregubov) 4:00.27; 2. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:01.03; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:17.15; 4. Lokahi 4:27.24

Women Freshmen

1. I Mua (Ty Dempsey, Karen Dyke, Tulia Ferguson, Amy Goto, Emily Groft, Abby Lorber) 4:16.63; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:28.38; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:29.12; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:42.65

Men Freshmen

1. I Mua (Vince Barnes, Kalae Chung, Mattias Namur, Kennedy Sales, Jonah Stokes, Braeden Taramasco) 3:55.37; 2. Lokahi 3:57.41; 3. Kaneohe 4:13.06; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:13.47; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:22.44

Women Junior

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Marites Carin, Shine Fano, Kuhio Kaaekuahiwi, Deedee Kila, April Polite, Waka Wakatake) 4:17.97; 2. Lokahi 4:18.89; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:36.11; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:58.34; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:11.74

Men Junior

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Christopher Cornell, Steve Gerwig, Joe Giovannini, Eric Ichinose, Sean Quigley, Jay Rayetskyy) 3:57.89; 2. Lokahi 4:02.51

Women Senior

1. Windward Kai (Katie Filiai, Suanne Johnson, Mikaylin Ruano, Yesse Ruano, Naomi Silva, Thomas Vinigas) 4:12.32; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:13.19; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:27.71

Men Senior

1. Lokahi (Andy Dunn, Devon Gordon, Jonavann Kaululaau, Ama Kikila-Debibar, Eli Nakahara, Jordan Woo) 3:38.89; 2. I Mua 3:57.87; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:59.11

Women 40

1. Kamaha’o Canoe Club (Mona Dias-Malasig, Anna Marie Garcia, Mary Henry, Tavia Santiago, Tami Sego, Janice Wagner) 4:35.56; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:36.75; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:24.39; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:26.32

Men 40

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Carl Bayaca, Steve Gerwig, Eric Ichinose, Eric Lentz, Charles Meyer, Lale Turcan) 4:04.52; 2. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:05.72; 3. Lokahi 4:06.85; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:08.54; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:28.36

Women Open Four

1. Lokahi (Kelly Griep, Chloe Heiniemi, Ama Kikila-Debibar, Michelle Maeda) 5:23.36; 2. Kaneohe 5:43.91; 3. I Mua 5:54.10; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:54.67; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 6:30.85

Men Open Four

1. Lokahi (Andy Dunn, Ama Kikila-Debibar, Eli Nakahara, Jordan Woo) 4:12.99; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:14.24; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:24.17; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:28.08; 5. Kaneohe 4:51.08

Mixed Men And W0men 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Shelley Kaauwai, Ipo Kaeo, Mana Kamakele, Kelii Keaweehu, Bloss Pontes, Matt Vossen) 4:07.59; 2. Windward Kai 4:09.49; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:12.54; 4. Kaneohe 4:28.93; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:29.43

Mixed Men And Women

1. Windward Kai (Kanani Fraticelli, Lance Karratti, Mikaylin Ruano, Naomi Silva, Roy Werner, Andrew Williams) 4:30.68; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:35.97; 3. Kaneohe 5:23.12