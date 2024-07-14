The sky-high battle for the best view of New York

NEW YORK >> The emergence of several new observation decks in New York City in recent years has set off a dizzying competition for visitors’ attention and dollars. Each deck seemingly tries to one-up the others with enhanced and immersive experiences, almost turning these venues into amusement parks in the sky. Donning my thrill-seeker cap, I took multiple ear-popping journeys to the tops of buildings in midtown Manhattan this year to find out whether these bells and whistles are welcome additions or needless distractions. The experiences ranged from humbling to harrowing.

The Beam at Top of the Rock

30 Rockefeller Plaza

Cost: $40 for observation deck; $25 add-on for the Beam

The gimmick: You’re probably familiar with the 1932 photo of construction workers eating lunch on a steel beam high above the New York City skyline. Now, without the lunch and thankfully with seat belts, you can re-create that moment alongside friends and family.

The experience: On the elevator ride up 69 floors, I wasn’t sure what to expect from the Beam. My amusement park-loving mind had me envisioning an I-beam that swung out to suspend me over the edge, like the ride X-Scream at the top of the Strat Hotel in Las Vegas. But this is much, much tamer than that. The Beam (there are two) seats seven people, but if you go alone, as I did, you can ride it all by yourself.

I stored my loose articles in a bin, as if I were going on a drop ride at Six Flags, then sat in the center seat and secured the seat belt. The beam elevated me 12 feet off the deck and then rotated to point me uptown, looking out toward Central Park, but still with the deck safely and directly below me. It then rotated back to face a camera that photographed me on the beam.

The views: Nice and dramatic. It was fun to be on a steel beam looking out toward the skinny residential towers of midtown and the park. But since this experience is on the north side of the deck, you don’t get good views of the Empire State Building from this vantage point. You have to walk over to the other side of the deck to see that.

The intensity factor: Moderate. Although you’re really only ever 12 feet off the deck, from certain angles and with some imagination, it can feel as if you’re floating higher. But nothing to cause nightmares.

City Climb at Edge

20 Hudson Yards

Cost: $185 (13 and older only)

The gimmick: Ever done a ropes course? Cool. Now, ever done a ropes course 1,200 feet in the air? This experience gives very brave individuals the chance to scale the crown of one of the city’s tallest buildings, then lean out from the edge of it. If that gives you heart palpitations, it should.

The experience: While I was still on the ground level, one of the Edge guides told me he’d had people cry on his shoulder when they were at the top. That was a nice way to prepare. You also know things are about to get serious when a Breathalyzer test is a prerequisite.

Edge has a distinctive observation deck with a glass floor that juts out from the building. But the City Climbers trek even higher above that deck. We started by taking the elevator to the deck level, where we put on blue jumpsuits and got fitted with harnesses. This part happened in a room with a wall of glass that put us on display to visitors not making the climb. I had a couple of strangers chat with me through the glass, in utter disbelief that I was “really going up there.”

Next, we were attached with ropes to a rail that extended the entire way up. We walked outside to a long set of stairs. On the left side was the rail, on the right, nothing but open air. We climbed, one behind the other, more than 150 steps up to a platform where each of us individually leaned out backward over the edge. The exhilaration that came from doing something so outrageous ultimately overcame the stress and fear I felt.

The views: None better when you get to the top. It’s cathartic to be up there looking down on the Empire State Building. But as I was climbing those stairs, I found it easiest not to look down.

The intensity factor: As high as it gets. But it’s an experience like no other you will have in the city, so if you can stomach it, go for it.

Summit One Vanderbilt

45 E. 42nd St.

Cost: $43 for ages 13 and older; $37, ages 6-12; and free, ages 5 and younger.

The gimmick: Would you like to mix an immersive mirrored interactive dance party with skyscraper views? This is your place.

The experience: Mirrors, mirrors on all walls. When you come out of the elevators on the 91st floor, you quickly proceed to a multilevel space with mirrors on seemingly every surface (you must don plastic bootees over your shoes to minimize damage), making it feel as if you’re somewhere between a disco and an M.C. Escher artwork. But don’t worry, there are windows too, so you will be able to see the skyline while indoors. Another room is filled with reflective balloons that you can hold and bounce around.

The views: Somewhere, tucked behind the balloons and reflections, are some of the absolute best views of the city. Pop outside on the 93rd-floor terrace to take it all in. From one side, Summit One Vanderbilt gives you a prime look at the Chrysler Building, one of the city’s architectural wonders. From another side, you get a thrilling look at the Empire State Building, which of course you can’t see when you’re at the top of the Empire State Building.

The intensity factor: Mild. Though this sense of overwhelming immersion is certainly high.

Starbucks Reserve Sunrise Experience

The Empire State Building, 20 W. 34th St.

Cost: $135

The gimmick: If you can get yourself up, watch the sun come up from one of the most renowned buildings in the city.

The experience: I was glad this activity was sponsored by Starbucks because I really, really needed the cup of coffee that was included in the package. This experience happens only on Saturdays, and it started at 5 a.m. I miraculously got myself out of bed and meandered through the darkness over to the building, where I and a handful of people made our way up to the 86th floor. I was wondering what the heck I was doing up there so early, until the sun began to rise.

The views: Absolutely breathtaking. The multiple hues on the horizon, peppered by skyscrapers all around, are definitely worth the early commitment. It’s a great way to transform a conventional observation deck into a sublime place. Also, I had moments during this experience where I seemingly had whole swaths of the deck to myself, not something you’re likely to encounter when you visit that building during normal business hours.

The intensity factor: Mild. No acrobatics here, just visual magic.