Volcanoes park sets restrictions due to elevated fire risk

Due to elevated fire risk, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is closing some roads to motorized vehicles, and prohibiting open fires in some areas, effective today, until further notice.

The National Park Service is closing:

>> Mauna Loa Road from the gate past Kipukapuaulu to Mauna Loa Lookout to motorized vehicles.

>> Hilina Pali Road from Maunaiki Trailhead to Hilina Pali Lookout to motorized vehicles.

Park officials say pedestrians and bicyclists may continue to use both roads, and that backcountry permit holders will be provided access to trailheads.

NPS is also prohibiting open fires until further notice at Namakanipaio campground, the Kipukapuaulu picnic area and Kilauea Military Camp. Propane or gas cooking stoves, however, are allowed.

“Low rainfall, reduced humidity, and gusty winds have created dry conditions throughout the park,” said the NPS in a news release. “Every visitor has a role to help prevent wildfires in national parks. Follow all fire restrictions and do not park on dry grasses. The hot underside of a vehicle can ignite dry grass.”

Most wildfires in Hawaii are unintentionally caused by humans, according to NPS, and many occur in proximity to roadways, communities and recreational areas, and pose considerable threats to public safety.