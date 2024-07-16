A rockin’ good time

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hard Rock Café Honolulu (280 Beach Walk) recently introduced its brand-new breakfast menu, now available from 8 a.m. to noon daily. It features fan favorites such as pancakes and avocado toast, and breakfast beverages such as cold brew and a mimosa flight.

Indulge in unique offerings from the griddle, including coconut ube pancakes, berry compote pancakes, chocolate macadamia nut banana pancakes or pineapple upside-down French toast.

For a more savory selection, the menu boasts kalua pork eggs Benedict, New York strip steak and eggs, and loco moco. And be sure to balance out those hearty meals with Hard Rock’s acai papaya boat.

Visit hardrock.com/cafes/honolulu.

Donut worry, be happy

For Holey Grail Donuts’ latest Breaking Bread collaboration, the biz partnered with professional basketball player Lonzo Ball to create the WAE Waffle, aptly named for Ball’s podcast What An Experience. The treat is $6 and available at all Holey Grail Donuts locations until Aug. 14.

The WAE Waffle boasts crunchy waffle cone bits, crisp almond slices and velvety, malted espresso chocolate notes. Twenty percent of the proceeds from each WAE Waffle sold will go to Abanation, a nonprofit that “engages, educates and empowers youth from diverse populations to become successful leaders, champions and athletes in high school, college and into their professional careers.”

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

Beachfront oasis with delicious eats

This beachfront eatery in Ewa Beach is a hidden gem. D’lish at the Beach (5440 Edgewater Drive) has been serving the Ewa Beach community since 2016. It’s known for its prime location, scenic views and casual, family-friendly ambiance.

Themed menus change daily. A recent Burgers & Brews-themed evening featured guava barbecue bacon burgers, blue cheese burgers, D’lish blackened fish sandwiches, veggie burgers and more. All burgers came with fries and housemade pickles.

You can also enjoy homemade desserts like Oreo cheesecake bars, strawberry cinnamon coffee cake and lemon blueberry bundt cakes.

To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@dlishatthebeach).

Hawaii’s favorite local staple

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is giving away free Spam musubis on National Spam Musubi Day (Aug. 8).

Customers can download the L&L app to redeem their complimentary Spam musubi by clicking on the free Spam musubi coupon, downloading it to their cart and then visiting any participating L&L location to collect their treat on Aug. 8, while supplies last.

“L&L is proud to share the history and significance of Spam musubi as an iconic Hawaii snack food and we welcome everyone to experience Hawaiian-style cuisine on Aug. 8,” states Elisia Flores, chief executive officer of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.

Because the fourth annual National Spam Musubi Day coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Lahaina wildfires, L&L will match donations to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund of up to $10,000. Customers can donate through the L&L website or mobile app Aug. 1-8.

Visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.