Feeling Hot, Hot, HOT!

As temperatures climb, the temptation to cool down with sugary treats can be strong. It’s time to discover cooler, healthier alternatives, and trade those sugar bombs for fruity refreshing delights:

Berries: Bursting with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins, berries offer a sweet fix without the sugar crash. Enhance your hydration game by swapping ice cubes for frozen berries.

Watermelon: This juicy wonder is more than 90% water. Watermelon poke is a vibrant alternative to ahi poke. Dice 1 pound of watermelon and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Drain and toss with 1/4 cup of poke dressing. Marinate in the fridge for 1 hour, then serve on its own or over rice.

Cucumber: Crisp and hydrating, cucumbers are perfect for regulating body temperature. Use them as a base for canapes topped with tofu cream cheese, smoky carrot salmon and vegan caviar. See lillianvegan.com.

Pineapple: Pineapple contains enzymes that aid digestion and reduce inflammation. Hit your salsa with a blend of chopped pineapple to freshen it up.

Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons and limes are packed with vitamin C to boost your immune system.

Cut citrus into halves, slices, or wedges, then grill flesh side down until char marks appear; the charred fruit adds a smoky flavor perfect for drinks like lemonades.

Mangoes: Packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, mangoes offer health benefits like boosted immunity, and improved digestion and eye health. Blend ripe mango chunks with ice, a splash of coconut water and a squeeze of lime juice for a refreshing mango mocktail.

These hydrating heroes not only beat the heat, but they also nourish your body from the inside out.

