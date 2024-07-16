Feeling Hot, Hot, HOT!

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
80°
Today's Paper
By Lillian Cumic
July 16, 2024
•
Updated
9:58 a.m.
New York Times - Recipes
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
As temperatures climb, the temptation to cool down with sugary treats can be strong. It’s time to discover cooler, healthier alternatives, and trade those sugar bombs for fruity refreshing delights:
Berries: Bursting with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins, berries offer a sweet fix without the sugar crash. Enhance your hydration game by swapping ice cubes for frozen berries.
Watermelon: This juicy wonder is more than 90% water. Watermelon poke is a vibrant alternative to ahi poke. Dice 1 pound of watermelon and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Drain and toss with 1/4 cup of poke dressing. Marinate in the fridge for 1 hour, then serve on its own or over rice.
Cucumber: Crisp and hydrating, cucumbers are perfect for regulating body temperature. Use them as a base for canapes topped with tofu cream cheese, smoky carrot salmon and vegan caviar. See lillianvegan.com.
Pineapple: Pineapple contains enzymes that aid digestion and reduce inflammation. Hit your salsa with a blend of chopped pineapple to freshen it up.
Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons and limes are packed with vitamin C to boost your immune system.
Cut citrus into halves, slices, or wedges, then grill flesh side down until char marks appear; the charred fruit adds a smoky flavor perfect for drinks like lemonades.
Mangoes: Packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, mangoes offer health benefits like boosted immunity, and improved digestion and eye health. Blend ripe mango chunks with ice, a splash of coconut water and a squeeze of lime juice for a refreshing mango mocktail.
These hydrating heroes not only beat the heat, but they also nourish your body from the inside out.
Lillian Cumic is a semifinalist in Taste of Home’s Favorite Chef competition! Voting is open until July 25, offering her a shot at winning $25,000.